These 4 Easy And Cheap Tricks Can Keep Your Roof Cool All Summer

Roof Cooling Tips: As summer temperatures soar across India, dark concrete roofs absorb massive amounts of solar radiation. This turns top-floor apartments into unbearable ovens. The intense heatwaves make ceiling fans blow hot air, while traditional air conditioning units often struggle to provide relief. With the scorching nine-day period known as Nautapa starting on 25 May, the weather is set to become even more extreme. Fortunately, there are four simple, cost-effective methods to cool your home naturally without inflating your electricity bills.

Use White Heat-Reflective Paint for Cooler Roofs

The first method is using white heat-reflective paint. Applying a coat of white cooling paint or a high-quality waterproof coating on the roof helps reflect a significant portion of sunlight away from the building, preventing the concrete surface from absorbing and trapping heat throughout the day. This reflective layer reduces the amount of heat transferred into the interior spaces, thereby keeping rooms cooler and more comfortable, especially during peak summer months.

Install a Green Net Cover to Block Direct Sunlight

Another effective way to reduce heat is by installing a green net over the terrace. This protective layer acts as a barrier that blocks direct sunlight from hitting the roof surface, significantly lowering the amount of heat absorbed by the structure. By cutting off harsh sun exposure, the net helps keep the terrace cooler, which in turn reduces the heat transferred to the rooms below, making indoor spaces more comfortable. Additionally, green nets are designed to allow airflow while still providing shade, which further helps in regulating temperature and preventing heat buildup.



Create a Terrace Garden for Natural Cooling

Creating a terrace garden is a third natural and eco-friendly alternative to reduce heat. Placing potted plants, grass patches, or small green sections across the roof acts as a protective layer that shields the concrete surface from harsh sunlight. This reduces direct heat absorption by the roof and helps maintain lower temperatures inside the house, making living spaces more comfortable during hot weather.

In addition, regularly watering these plants plays a crucial role in cooling. The process of evaporation from the soil and leaves creates a natural cooling effect on the surface, lowering the surrounding temperature.

Use Wet Jute Bags for Instant Night-Time Cooling

Finally, using wet jute bags is an excellent, low-cost traditional remedy to combat heat. Residents can spread jute bags evenly across the rooftop, preferably in the evening when temperatures begin to drop, and then sprinkle them with water. The jute material absorbs water efficiently and slowly releases moisture, which helps in reducing the accumulated heat from the concrete surface. This method acts as an immediate cooling layer, preventing the roof from radiating heat back into the house.