There Are Two Eiffel Towers In Paris Right Now, Here's Why

The installation of the 32-meter-high object is the work of artist Philippe Maindron

The French saw a double of its most famous tower on Saturday, April 1. A replica one-tenth of the size was erected near the original Eiffel tower on the Champ de Mars. The installation of the 32-meter-high object is the work of artist Philippe Maindron, reported Time. News.

The miniature is just a tenth the size of the original, created in 1889, and is called the Eiffela. The birth certificate of the tower mentions the time of its assembly (5:25 am) and the weight: 23 tons. It was installed on the Champ de Mars in Paris as an April Fool's joke.

"We've got two Eiffel Towers for the price of one," a Parisian passing through the park told AFP.

The creator of the Eifela, Philippe Maindron told the media outlet, "Seven years ago I had the idea to build the Eiffel Tower on a scale of one to ten. The aim is to create a moment of lightness, of tranquillity. In the current economic climate, I think we really need this and there is no other objective than to create happiness and peace. create bonds"

In fact, the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo also welcomed its arrival. She posted a humorous message on her Twitter handle. She wrote when roughly translated from french to English, "A world symbol, the Eiffel Tower blew out its 134 candles yesterday in very good company. Well- Life, Eiffel!"

Symbole mondial, @LaTourEiffel soufflait hier sa 134e bougie en très bonne compagnie. Bienvenue à Eiffela ! 🐟 😉 https://t.co/kng78o8SLh — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) April 1, 2023

The miniature tower should be on display at Campo de Marte until April 10, according to the newspaper The Parisian.

