Watch: Indian Tourists Break Into Impromptu Song At Eiffel Tower, Internet Reacts

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Indian travelers performed a Bollywood song near the Eiffel Tower. The performance featured the classic duet "Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein." Onlookers enjoyed the vibrant and energetic musical display in Paris.

A group of Indian travellers delighted the internet with an impromptu musical performance near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. In a viral Instagram video, they're seen singing and grooving to the classic Bollywood song 'Aaja Sanam Madhur Chandni Mein' from the 1951 film Chori Chori. This iconic duet was originally sung by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Manna Dey. The group's energetic performance added a vibrant Indian touch to the iconic Parisian landmark.

The video shows the group singing in harmony, with curious onlookers pausing to enjoy the moment. Some even clapped along and nodded to the rhythm, creating a magical atmosphere that blended Indian soul and Parisian charm. The moment, captured on camera and shared on Instagram, showcased their perfect unison and the universal power of music.

The video sparked a mixed reaction. While some praised the group's performance for its cross-cultural appeal, others criticised it. One user wrote, "When people sang, English songs after the concert in local trains, people appreciated them, why not this?" Another stated, "Wherever fellow Indians go, they spread Happiness and Laughter and Music is a beautiful connect worldwide."

A third said, "Why? Maybe few people enjoyed it, but look at others' faces. I am living in North America, 100% sure 10 people out of 100 like us singing in a closed space like a elevator or somethin,g and the rest 90 will look you surprisingly because we are intruding into our personal space too. Please try to figure out what civic sense is."

A fourth added, "Many of them look startled… People like these should be banned from travelling… just because they feel good doing this in a large number, they think everyone does. It's not like that you insensitive narcissistic people."

A fifth said, "When will we understand and learn to respect others' privacy? Annoying and embarrassing."