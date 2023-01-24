'The Way I Dress...': Uorfi Javed Struggles To Find Rented Apartment In Mumbai

The social media influencer posted this 2 hours ago

Renting an apartment in the city of dreams, Mumbai is a struggle for sure. TV actress and social media influencer Uorfi Javed recently took to Twitter to raise the same issue. The actress said that it is difficult to find a flat in Mumbai and both Hindu and Muslim owners don't want to rent the apartment to her.

'Bigg Boss OTT' fame wrote, "Muslim owners don't want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get. Finding a rental apartment in Mumbai is so tuff."

Check out the tweet here:

Muslim owners don't want to rent me house cause of the way I dress, Hindi owners don't want to rent me cause I'm Muslim. Some owners have an issue with the political threats I get . Finding a rental apartment in mumbai is so tuff — Uorfi (@uorfi_) January 24, 2023

The social media influencer posted this 2 hours ago and so far it has amassed over 47,000 views on Twitter. A user wrote, "This is unconstitutional and wrong."

Another user wrote, "Very sorry to hear this If you prefer to come to Kandivli Borivli, I can make arrangements for you in a posh flat. Don't underestimate these areas!"

Meanwhile, the actress was called by Mumbai Police for an inquiry in connection with a complaint lodged against her by Bharatiya Janata Party leader Chitra Kishor Wagh for "indulging in nudity publicly".

The city police sent a notice to the former Bigg Boss contestant after the police commissioner ordered an inquiry into the matter. She was asked to appear for questioning at the Amboli police station.

The development comes a day after the actress filed a counter-complaint against BJP's Maharashtra Mahila Morcha chief Wagh for her alleged remarks on the "Bepanaah" actor's alleged "revealing dressing sense while in public".



