"Only Death Can Stop Me": Chinese Tycoon Fighting ALS From His Own Sickbed

A former Chinese tech executive is working 12-hour days during the final stages of a terminal illness to find a cure, according to South China Morning Post. Cai Lei, 48, previously a vice-president at e-commerce giant JD.com, has battled motor neurone disease (ALS) for seven years. The incurable condition has left him completely unable to move or speak.

Now relying entirely on eye-tracking technology to type and communicate, Mr Cai recently survived a terrifying incident where he could not breathe for a minute. Despite nearly dying, he remains dedicated to accelerating medical research in his final days.

According to SCMP, even the smallest movements now require extraordinary support. Four carers are needed to help him rise from a chair or return to bed, while muscle atrophy causes him pain and numbness after sitting for long periods. But Cai continues to devote himself to ALS drug development, working nearly 12 hours a day. He has said only death will stop him.

Cai is now Chairman of Beijing Aisikang Medical Technology and has reportedly donated more than 100 million yuan (US$15 million) to ALS research. He has also established four charitable funds dedicated to the disease and worked with leading scientists and doctors to set up several laboratories. Nearly two centuries after ALS was first identified, no drug yet halts its progression.

His team is currently advancing more than 300 drug programmes. While one gene-targeted treatment has saved several patients, it cannot help Cai or most people with sporadic ALS. Earlier this year, he announced a breakthrough with the experimental drug RAG-17. Trial participants reported improvements, including patient He Jian, who regained arm strength and later saw his condition stabilise after additional doses.

China has around 200,000 ALS patients, many of whom are vulnerable to scams while seeking treatment. To improve transparency, Cai Lei's team created an online platform that connects patients directly with carers without agency fees. Cai and his wife, Duan Rui, a pharmacy graduate, have a son, and Duan raises funds for research through her social media account, “Breaking the Ice Station.” She said helping Cai fight ALS is about more than preserving family life and that she cherishes every moment with him. Cai's determination has inspired widespread admiration online, with many praising his courage and the collective effort supporting his mission.