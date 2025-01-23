Tennis Star Arina Rodionova Announces Divorce, Plans To Join OnlyFans

Arina Rodionova, a Russian-born Australian tennis player, has recently revealed she is divorcing her husband, Ty Vickery, who was a former football player, and setting up an OnlyFans account.

Shortly after losing the Australian Open, Arina Rodionova recently announced on her Instagram account that she and Ty Vickery had split up after nine years of marriage.

"Hey guys, we have a quick announcement to make; we're getting divorced," Rodionova said.

"Life happens. We have lots of love for each other, but sometimes it's just not enough," she wrote in the post.

Rumors about her divorce began to circulate among followers after Arina Rodionova announced the launch of her OnlyFans account on Instagram on January 12.

However, according to EssentiallySports, the OnlyFans rumour started last year in February when the Instagram vlog of Daria Kasatkina shared a clip where WTA stars were spotted candidly talking about things as they attended the Dubai Open tournament together. Sharing the clip, Daria Kasatkina's blog What the Vlog wrote, "Dubai episode. Coming soon."

However, fans spotted Arina Rodionova revealing a very quirky thing in the vlog that surprised them. Kalinskaya said, "Stop with tennis; you'll make more money with OnlyFans. It was the best compliment, which I've got this year."