In Cryptic tweet, Nagaland Minister Talks About 'Jibe' And 'Praise', Internet in Splits

Temjen Imna Along keeps posting funny tweets.

Nagaland politician Temjen Imna Along is once again in the news for posting a cryptic tweet. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader is seen laughing while reading something on his phone. The politician also says in the caption that he is getting a "haircut" asks his followers to rate it. Mr Along is known for posting interesting tweets that present a humorous take on the things happening in the country. As Neiphiu Rio took oath as Nagaland's Chief Minister for the fifth term on Tuesday, Mr Along was also sworn-in as cabinet minister.

In the tweet posted on Thursday, the Nagaland minister said, "Moments while reading headlines: I was taking a "dig", people mistook it for "praise". Expectations are correct but that day will never come. By the way, tell me if you like my haircut?"

Moments while reading headlines 📰



किया था "खिंचाई" 🤷🏻‍♂️

लोग तो "Praise" समझ बैठे 🤦🏻‍♂️



Expectations सही हैं, मगर वो दिन कभी आएगा नहीं 😏



वैसे Haircut कैसा लगा ये बताना ?😉 pic.twitter.com/SlrwCj5WfD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) March 9, 2023

The photo shows Mr Along enjoying his time with barber apron wrapped around him.

The tweet has been viewed more than 1.50 lakh times and retweeted by nearly 7,000 users. As usual, Twitter users were in splits by Mr Along's tweet.

"Amazing haircut. By the way, the earlier hairstyle was also amazing. Keep teaching new ways of living and telling new reasons to smile," one user commented.

"Nice one and good hairstyle," said another.

On Tuesday, the Nagaland minister commented on a post made by the official handle of the Congress, which had a photo of Rahul Gandhi. "One has to accept that the photo is nice. Confidence and pose are next level," Mr Along said in his tweet. The photo showed Mr Gandhi in a suit with his hands in the pockets, as he attended an interactive session at the Chatham House in London.

A day later, the minister in a humorous way clarified that he didn't mean his words to be taken as "praise" at all.