Teenager From Maharashtra Dances For 127 Hours, Breaks World Record

16-year-old student Srushti Sudhir Jagtap.

A 16-year-old from Latur, Maharashtra, who danced for "five days straight" broke the record for the longest dance marathon.

According to Guinness World Records, "Srushti Sudhir Jagtap has broken the record for the longest dance marathon by an individual, with a time of 127 hours. The previous record of 126 hours was set by Nepalese dancer Bandana Nepal in 2018."

Describing the performance, GWR Official Adjudicator Swapnil Dangarikar said, "Srushti's dance marathon took place in her college's auditorium, which was "jam packed with supporters."

"There were moments of her being too tired, but her parents were by her side all the time, spraying her face with water to keep her fresh," Swapnil said. "A very impressive performance overall."

Srushti's attempt began on the morning of May 29 and continued until the afternoon of June 3 June. Afterwards, she slept for an entire day.

Explaining the rules, the record-keeping organisation said, "To achieve this record, a recognised dance style must be performed to a reasonable standard, and the participant's feet must be moving to the music at all times. Srushti performed the Kathak dance style, which is one of the eight major forms of Indian classical dance."

Srushti prepared for her record attempt for 15 months. She was trained by her grandfather, Baban Mane, who taught her Yoga Nidra, a form of guided meditation also known as 'yogic sleep'.