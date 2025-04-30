Techie's Job Rejection Rant Goes Viral, Recruitment Team's Response Shuts It Down

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A social media exchange sparked between Indian tech professionals. Ravi Thakur questioned Pratham Grover over unanswered job application emails. Grover responded, stating Thakur failed the interview and background check.

A heated exchange recently erupted between two Indian tech professionals on social media. The controversy started when Ravi Thakur publicly questioned Pratham Grover about not receiving updates on his job application status, despite sending emails that went unanswered. Mr Thakur took to X to express concerns about the company's alleged use of automated responses to reject job candidates. "If you are hiring for your startup, and not replying to applicants' emails. It's a SCAM ALERT," he wrote.

The situation escalated when Mr Grover responded that Ravi Thakur didn't pass the interview and background check. Mr Grover also shared screenshots of Thakur's past social media posts, which he claimed supported his decision.

"Hi Ravi, You failed the interview, were flagged during the background verification, and exposed as a misogynist. Also failed as a decent human. No surprises here. Cheers, Recruitment Team," Mr Grover responded.

See the post here:

Hi Ravi,



You failed the interview, were flagged during the background verification, and exposed as a misogynist.

Also failed as a decent human. No surprises here.



Cheers,

Recruitment Team https://t.co/9WkJfCyXcd pic.twitter.com/MVXvDK1iN2 — pdawg (@prathamgrv) April 28, 2025

The past posts shared by Mr Grover included Thakur's comments on a woman's concerns about college projects and internships, where he jokingly suggested she get married and manage a household. Another post showed him venting frustration about recruiters not providing feedback after interviews, where he criticised the use of automated replies and expressed annoyance that engineers are expected to solve people's problems. He had previously shared a screenshot of an email with the caption "Sometimes being a d**k feels good."

The tweet received mixed reactions, with some people supporting Mr Thakur's frustration about the lack of feedback from recruiters, while others criticised his comments and sided with Pratham Grover's decision based on Mr Thakur's past posts.

One user wrote, "Nailed it.. He's not gonna open his inbox for the next few days."

Another commented, "If you are doing background checks for candidates failing interviews, god bless your P&L."

A third wrote, "Hopefully this teaches him some decent human values."

A fourth, however, added, "Idk how I landed here, but kinda scary that twitter screenshots are being pulled for a background check. is this standard procedure? what if he meant that one as a joke. the email is bad - 100% agree on that."