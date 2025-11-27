Techie Shows Norway's 'Flexible' 7.5-Hour Workdays, Indians React: 'We Just Survive'

An Indian marine techie has sparked a social media conversation after his video about Norway's work-life balance went viral. In the clip, titled "Corporate working hours in Europe: Norway", Sachin Dogra highlighted the standard 7.5-hour workday common in the Scandinavian nation and suggested that this relaxed approach towards work was a key factor in Norway's consistent ranking as one of the happiest countries in the world.

"Most companies in Norway follow a 7.5-hour workday. And many of them use a simple system: Core Hours + Flexible Hours," Sachin captioned the accompanying video.

He explained that during the core hours, the team is expected to be available for meetings and collaborations, whilst during flexible hours, people are allowed to finish the rest of their work whenever it fits their day -- early morning, late evening, or after picking up their kids or doing their regular activities.

"This gives people the freedom to plan their work around their life, not the other way around. And that mindset is a major reason why Norway consistently ranks among the world's happiest countries," said Dogra.

Check the Viral Post Here:

'We Just Survive'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments as social media users drew comparisons to India, where long working hours were the norm.

"Narayana Murthy Kindly take a moment to watch this video, there's something to learn from, " said one user, while another added: "People in Europe live....we just survive in India."

A third commented: "Here in India it's different. We have 8 hours working as core hours, where you have to be glued with system and then come flexible hours, which you have to take after the shift ends, for at least 3 hour,s plus working on at least one weekend."

A fourth said: "That's why they are developed and have better life. When you have time you study, develop social services and have empathy for others."