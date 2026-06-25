Tech Shake-Up: Google Cracks Open Play Store To Outside Payments Following Antitrust Battle

Technology giant Google has announced a major policy overhaul that will allow Android developers to bypass the company's proprietary billing system. Starting June 30, 2026, application creators operating within the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Economic Area (EEA) can offer alternative checkout options or link users directly to external websites for digital purchases.

According to reports by The Verge and Neowin, the structural shift effectively dismantles Google's long-standing, mandatory flat 30 percent commission model. The changes are part of Google's ongoing implementation of measures tied to its antitrust settlement with Fortnite maker Epic Games, which challenged the tech giant's control over the Android app marketplace as anti-competitive.

Under the newly restructured framework reported by Android Police, Google is splitting its platform cut into two distinct components: a "service fee" and a "billing fee." For smaller creators earning up to $1 million annually, the core service fee drops to 10 percent for new in-app purchases and auto-renewing subscriptions. For larger entities generating revenue past that threshold, the service fee rises up to 25 percent.

Critically, developers who choose to use Google Play's default checkout system will be subject to an additional 5 percent billing fee to cover transaction security, fraud management, and backend processing. However, platforms that possess the engineering capacity to integrate third-party billing networks or link out to an independent payment gateway on the web will dodge that extra 5 percent fee entirely.

While the initial deployment launches in Western markets this month, Google plans a phased global rollout. Access will expand to Australia by September, followed by Japan and South Korea in December, with the remaining global markets transitioning by September 2027.