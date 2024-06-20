Tech Millionaire Claims He ''Edited'' His DNA On Secret Island To ''Live Forever''

This procedure is not FDA-approved in the United States

Bryan Johnson, the 46-year-old software billionaire, recently took another unconventional step in his quest for immortality by travelling to a remote island for a $20,000 treatment aimed at altering his DNA. In a YouTube video titled ''I Edited My DNA On A Secret Island (To Live Forever)'', Mr Johnson explained that he believes the human lifespan is capped at 120 years, and gene therapy might hold the key to surpassing this limit.

''Humans have a 120-year ceiling and so far no one can punch through it - gene therapy might be the answer. I never imagined I would be doing gene therapy on an island off the coast of Honduras,'' he says in the video.

His trip took him to Roatan, where he underwent a procedure by Minicircle, a biohacking company focused on pioneering technologies like follistatin gene therapy. The millionaire explained that the procedure involves an injection in the stomach and in the buttocks. He highlighted the injection of a circular DNA plasmid designed to potentially enhance muscle strength, slow ageing, and offer other health benefits.

Before the procedure, he declared, "This therapy could have huge implications not only for me but for all of humanity.'' The procedure started with him getting his blood drawn before he was injected with the DNA. "I am now officially a genetically enhanced human," he said.

Watch the video here:

He reported that three weeks after his treatment, his follistatin levels had increased by 160 per cent, which was the target objective of the treatment.

Mr Johnson also acknowledged that he was reluctant to use gene therapy because of the possible risks associated with it. ''If a therapy caused, say, cancer in my body, there would be nothing I could do to reverse the process... What makes Minicircle therapy different is its built-in kill switch. If my body reacts badly, I can take the antibiotic tetracycline, instantly killing and deactivating the DNA molecules I've been injected with,'' he added.

It is important to note that the procedure is not approved by the US regulatory body FDA.

Notably, Mr Johnson is known for his obsession with anti-ageing. He claims to have reversed his biological age by over 5 years and boasts improved health markers. The millionaire has invested heavily in Project Blueprint, which includes a special diet, medical monitoring, therapies, and exercise.

He said that he is following a daily regimen that he claims has given him the lung capacity and physical endurance of an 18-year-old, the heart of a 37-year-old and the skin of a 28-year-old. Earlier this year, he also claimed to have reversed hair loss through another self-developed programme. He spends nearly $2 million annually to keep up with this rigorous lifestyle.