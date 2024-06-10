Taylor Swift Pauses Concert To Help Fan In Distress At Edinburgh Eras Tour

Swift further surprised fans by adding two unique live debuts to her setlist

During a recent concert in Edinburgh, Scotland, Taylor Swift displayed her commitment to fan well-being. While performing "Would've, Could've, Should've" from her "Midnights" album, Swift identified a distressed fan in the audience. A now-viral social media video documents this moment, where Swift pauses the performance mid-song to address the situation. Maintaining professionalism while keeping her guitar playing, she clearly requests assistance for the fan, stating, "We need help right in front of me, please." Swift's swift action ensured the fan received prompt attention.

"I'm just gonna keep playing 'til somebody helps them, then I'm gonna keep singing the song," she continued. "I don't think anybody's gotten to them yet, and they're gonna. Because we're not gonna keep singing, we're just gonna keep talking about the people that need help in front of me. Just let me know when. I can do this all night."

Once confirmation arrived that the fan was receiving help, Swift seamlessly resumed the performance. With a quick "You're good? Awesome!" she ensured their well-being before continuing "Would've, Could've, Should've."

Watch the video here:

🚨| Taylor Swift refused to continue singing during "Would've Could've Should've" at tonight's show until a fan who needed help got some help in the crowd!



"I can do this all night!"



pic.twitter.com/3fXFLlybfb — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) June 7, 2024

The following night of her three-night Edinburgh residency offered a special treat for fans. Swift debuted "The Bolter," a track from the Anthology edition of her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department." She then transitioned into a performance of "Getaway Car" from her "Reputation" album.

Swift further surprised fans by adding two unique live debuts to her setlist. The first was a playful mashup, blending "Crazier" from the 2009 "Hannah Montana: The Movie" soundtrack with "All of the Girls You Loved Before." Originally intended for her 2019 album "Lover," "All of the Girls You Loved Before" was released the year prior. Swift acknowledged the lesser-known track with a wink to the Edinburgh audience at Murrayfield Stadium, saying, "You get extra credit if you know this next song at all because it is really, really old."



