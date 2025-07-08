Harvard Recommends These 3 Activities Over Walking Or Running For Adults Over 60

Harvard Medical School has identified a surprising activity as one of the best ways for older adults to stay fit and healthy: martial arts. While walking and jogging are commonly suggested, Harvard experts say that certain martial arts, especially Tai Chi, offer greater benefits for people over the age of 60.

These martial arts are not about fighting or high-speed action. Instead, they focus on slow, mindful movements that improve balance, strength, and mental clarity. According to Harvard research, practices like Tai Chi, Aikido, and Wing Chun are especially suitable for seniors. These activities are gentle on the joints and can reduce the risk of falls, enhance flexibility, and improve overall well-being.

Dr Peter M Wayne of Harvard Medical School has studied the effects of Tai Chi on ageing. His research shows that it helps the body stay responsive and coordinated, even in later years. Tai Chi also boosts memory and concentration through its complex yet calming routines.

Unlike high-impact exercises, martial arts involve controlled motion and deep breathing, which also help reduce stress and improve sleep. In addition to physical benefits, group classes can help older adults stay socially connected, an important factor in maintaining emotional health.

While Tai Chi is often the most recommended due to its slow and flowing style, other forms such as Aikido and Wing Chun can also be adapted for seniors. These styles focus on smooth movements and self-awareness rather than force or speed.

Experts suggest speaking with a doctor before beginning any new exercise. It is also helpful to find an instructor experienced in teaching seniors to ensure safety and confidence during practice.