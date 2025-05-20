Chinese Martial Artist Trains For Slap-Fighting Tournament Using 2,000-Year-Old Combat Style

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A 36-year-old martial artist is preparing for a slap-fighting tournament. Zhao Honggang blends ancient Chinese techniques with modern training methods. He is a ninth-generation heir of the Qi family branch of tongbeiquan.

A 36-year-old Chinese martial artist's story is going viral on the internet for his unconventional preparation ahead of an international slap-fighting tournament in Japan. Zhao Honggang, a Beijing-based influencer and martial arts expert, is combining ancient Chinese combat techniques with modern training methods to gear up for the contest, where participants take turns striking each other with open-handed slaps until one concedes or is knocked out.

Zhao is a ninth-generation inheritor of the Qi family branch of tongbeiquan, a traditional northern Chinese martial art known for its long-range strikes and distinctive use of power generated from the back and shoulders. The style, which mimics ape-like movements, has been recognised as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage in China.

According to the South China Morning Post, Zhao hopes to introduce tongbeiquan to a global audience by participating in the slap-fighting event. He believes the martial arts principles, when combined with modern mixed martial arts techniques, give him a strategic edge. Zhao's credentials include winning the MMA title at the Henan "King of Kung Fu" tournament and securing victory at the 2024 Zhangjiakou National Martial Arts Exchange Conference.

His training routine includes head dumbbell lifts to strengthen neck and facial muscles, alongside precision slap drills with teammates. "If I knock out my opponent with a single slap, I win. I want to spar with international competitors and showcase the unique strength of tongbeiquan," he told Haibao News.