Swiggy Delivery Agent's Kind Gesture For Bengaluru Man Who Ran Out Of Fuel Wins Internet

A Swiggy delivery agent came to his rescue.

Shravan Tickoo was driving from a friend's place in Koramangla to Sarjapur Road when his motorcycle came to a halt. It was around 12 a.m. and his bike had run out of fuel. Mr Tickoo was stranded on a road, with no one in sight. He figured that his fuel indicator had malfunctioned and the nearest petrol pump was 2.5 km away, so he started dragging his bike. Then, a Swiggy delivery agent came to his rescue.

"And then this Swiggy delivery guy randomly out of the blue saw me and said " Bhaiya kya hua hai? "I explained to him the entire scenario and he said " Bhaiya, I will take you there " and he started towing my bike using his Splendor," Mr Tickoo wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Mr Tickoo mentioned in his post that the delivery agent was on his way to do a delivery. However, the agent offered to help. "he said yes but he said - it's okay let me drop you to the Petrol pump. After towing me for 2.5KM, we reached the nearest petrol bunk to just see that it was closed."

He added, "I told him them that it's okay I will tow it from there to the next petrol bunk. I tried to be grateful for his help and started offering him 500 bucks for this."

The next petrol pump station was 3 km away and out of his way to the delivery. He dropped Mr Tickoo to the station and fortunately, it was open and he was able to fill the tank. Mr Tickoo said he was grateful for his help and offered him Rs 500 as a token of gratitude.

However, the delivery agent refused to take the money and said today he needed help and tomorrow he also may require help. "Maine apke madad ki , meri kal koi aur kar dega."

"This made my heart melt and made me realise. "That kindness still resides in the hearts of people of Bengaluru." In the midst of this commotion, where I was furiously sweating and tired, I asked his name but forgot to save it," he wrote.

So yesterday night late around 12ish , I was driving my bike back from a friends place in Koramangla to my place on Sarjapur Road



And that is when my bike stopped , I realised that the fuel indicator had malfunctioned and was showing me enough fuel is there @peakbengalurupic.twitter.com/5VCWloS0no — Shravan Tickoo (@shravantickoo23) October 20, 2023

