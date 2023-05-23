Suniel Shetty Says Working From Office Gives 'The Taste Of Real Pressure'

The actor said his post might make decision-making easier for those who need it.

Suniel Shetty, a film actor, producer, and businessman, has voiced his opinion over the recent trend of working from home. In a LinkedIn post, the actor wrote that his view on this trend may not be a very popular opinion, but he needs to put it out there.

Noticing the benefit of WFH during the pandemic time, he said, "I've noticed an increasing number of young kids entering the workforce who favour opportunities that allow remote working. While work from home was great in many ways, until the pandemic lasted, the invaluable experiences and growth opportunities that come from being physically present in a real-world work environment can't be ignored."

The actor said that he learned a lot from people on the job, which is why he is able to suggest to the new generation why work in the office or field is necessary for the next generation of professionals.

"As someone who owes his growth to having learned from people I looked up to, having built real relationships at work, and absorbing so much from a culture of creativity, here's why I think the younger generation needs to work in an office environment," he wrote.

Learning curves, real relationships, and dealing with pressure are the factors the actor and entrepreneur mentioned in his post as important features of working in an office with seniors and coworkers.

"Working from the office will give you a taste of real pressure in a way that remote work won't fully capture. It is in this real-life environment that you'll learn to deal with stress, see how big decisions are made, and adapt to changing circumstances," Mr. Shetty said.

Talking about successful director Rohit Shetty and production designer Sabu Cyril, he said, "Without this conditioning, you're unlikely to learn much about resilience and the will to survive. Seasoned directors like Rohit Shetty or technicians like the great Sabu Cyril wouldn't have achieved what they have if they spent their early years attending planning and pre-production meetings remotely!"

"While remote work is convenient and offers balance, it's important to realise that the benefits of working from the office outweigh these conveniences, especially for youngsters."

"The richness of physical interactions, the joy of sharing experiences, and the transformative powers of learning from others will benefit you more than some of the things you'll miss out on because you're not working from home."