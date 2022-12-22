Stunning Time-Lapse Video Shows Tidal Variations, Internet Says 'Mother Earth Breathing'

The funnel-shaped Bay of Fundy causes tidal variations. (Representational Photo)

A time-lapse video showing tidal variations in Nova Scotia's (in Canada) Bay of Fundy has gone viral on Twitter. It shows the boats at Hall's Harbor rising as the water level goes up and going back to the ground as it falls. The clip has been viewed more than one million times. It is actually an old video, originally shared more than a decade ago, and has been shared several times since then, including by District Community Science Centre in Gujarat's Navsari.

The five-second video fast-tracks the process and makes it appear like the harbour is flooded. Science Girl, which has shared the video, has used a simple caption: "Time-lapse of the tides in Hall's Harbour, Nova Scotia."

Time-lapse of the tides in Hall's Harbour, Nova Scotia pic.twitter.com/s32EHrIZR7 — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) December 21, 2022

Twitter users were stunned by the clip.

"Just imagine what great masses of water is moved. Some kind of power plant could easily be utilized at places like this," commented one user.

"That's pretty cool! It's like if Mother Earth was breathing," added another.

According to National Weather Service (NWS) of US-based NOAA, the Bay of Fundy is home to the world largest tidal variations. It is located between the provinces of Nova Scotia and Brunswick.

The Earth's average height variation in sea level is three feet, but in Nova Scotia, it can be as much as 53 feet (16 metres) higher than at low tide, said NWS.

Explaining the phenomenon, the agency said it happens because of the funnel shape and depth of the bay, which causes some principals of physics to be applied more vigorously here.

Liquid in general flows back and forth in a basin, in a characteristic "oscillation" period. It also rhythmically sloshes back and forth. But in case of the Bay of Fundy, its funnel shape has created features such as the "Old Sow" whirlpool, the "Reversing Falls" and the Hopewell Rocks, said NOAA.