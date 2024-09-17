Study Reveals 4 Ultra-Processed Foods That Can Raise Your Diabetes Risk

Researchers analysed the UPF consumption of nearly 312,000 people from eight European countries

A recent study has shed light on the alarming connection between ultra-processed foods and an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Researchers found that individuals who consumed more of these highly processed foods were significantly more likely to develop the chronic condition.

But what exactly are ultra-processed foods (UPF)? They're typically those that undergo extensive industrial processing, often involving the addition of artificial flavours, colours, sweeteners, and preservatives. According to a study published Sunday in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe, this category includes many convenience foods, such as:

Packaged snacks: Chips, cookies, candy, and crackers

Ready-to-eat meals: Frozen dinners, microwaveable meals, and canned goods

Processed meats: Hot dogs, sausages, bacon, and deli meats

Sodas and sweetened beverages

"This study ... confirms that not all foods categorized as UPF are alike in terms of the health risks associated with them," said senior author Rachel Batterham, a professor of obesity, diabetes and endocrinology at the University College London.

For the study, researchers analysed the UPF consumption of nearly 312,000 people from eight European countries. The participants were tracked for around 11 years on average - during that time, almost 15,000 developed Type 2 diabetes.

The researchers linked every 10% increase in UPFs to a 17% rise in diabetes risk.

Researchers also shed light on how can you reduce the risk of Type 2 Diabetes. The study authors said you can lower the risk by substituting unprocessed or minimally processed foods such as eggs, milk and fruits.

The authors divided UPFs into nine groups:

Breads, biscuits and breakfast cereals

Sauces, spreads and condiments

Sweets and desserts

Savoury snacks

Plant-based alternatives

Animal-based products

Ready-to-eat/heat-mixed dishes

Artificially and sugar-sweetened beverages

Alcoholic drinks

Other UPFs

Among those who consumed the highest amounts of ultra-processed foods (UPFs), with these foods making up nearly a quarter of their diet, sweetened beverages accounted for almost 40% of their UPF intake and 9% of their total diet.

High blood sugar levels have been linked to cell damage, triggering chronic inflammation, which has been associated with conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, liver disease, and cancer.

However, the authors of the new study also found that UPF categories like bread, biscuits, breakfast cereals, sweets, desserts, and plant-based alternatives were linked to a lower incidence of diabetes.

"Breads and cereals, for example, are staples in many people's diets," said Batterham. "Based on our findings, I believe we should approach these differently from savory snacks or sugary drinks when offering dietary advice."

"The findings from this study add to the growing body of research that links consumption of UPF with higher risk of certain chronic diseases including obesity, cardiometabolic diseases and some cancers," said Marc Gunter, an author of the study from Imperial College London.

Mr Gunter added: "While such a study cannot determine causal relationships, it does suggest that reducing consumption of some UPF and replacing them with unprocessed, whole foods, might lower risk of Type 2 diabetes. Further research to understand mechanisms and potential causal pathways is now needed."



