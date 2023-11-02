''Special Joy'': Harsh Goenka After Son Anant Wins Empathy Prize From US University

Anant Goenka won 'The Kabiller Science of Empathy Prize' from Kellogg, Northwestern University.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka often shares motivational and interesting posts to keep his social media fans entertained. The RPG Group Chairperson also imparts important life lessons to his 18 lakh X followers. However, this time, he shared a rather personal event, something that brought him ''special joy''.

On November 2, Mr Goenka took to X to announce the happy news that his son Anant Goenka won 'The Kabiller Science of Empathy Prize' from Kellogg, Northwestern University. He is currently the vice chairman of conglomerate RPG Group and CEAT and did his MBA from Kellogg School of Management in 2007.

The proud father retweeted a post from Kellogg School and wrote, ''My son Anant winning the prestigious Empathy Prize from Kellogg, Northwestern University gives me special joy as in a world divided by differences, empathy is the glue that paves the way for understanding, compassion, and a bright connected future.''

See the post here:

My son Anant winning the prestigious Empathy Prize 🏆 from Kellogg, Northwestern University gives me special joy as in a world divided by differences, empathy is the glue that paves way for understanding, compassion, and a bright connected future.💫 https://t.co/J7YEOIPq2N — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 2, 2023

''We're delighted to announce the 2023 recipients of the Kabiller Science of Empathy Prize, which advances how we understand empathy and its consequences. Read more about faculty recipient Professor Paola Sapienza and alumni recipient Anant Goenka '07 MBA,'' the original post read.

Later, Mr Goenka also shared another post explaining why empathy is important.

WHY EMPATHY IS IMPORTANT pic.twitter.com/0YExOKOjSD — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) November 2, 2023

Reacting to the post, many congratulated him and praised him for inculcating good values in his son. One user wrote, ''Congratulations! This award has a different level of feeling altogether attached to it, no? It's always different when kids do it. Congratulations to you and your family.''

Another commented, ''Congratulations to Anant and good wishes to such a proud father for inculcating these values in your son.''

A third wrote, ''What a beautiful award to win. Empathy is becoming a rare trait in the modern world. Many congrats to him and you, good sir, for the values you inculcated.''

According to the university page, Anant Goenka ''leads with empathy while driving innovation and excellence.''

''As CEO, he guided CEAT through a transformative 10-year period in which it implemented Total Quality Management and received the Deming Grand Prize, one of the foremost quality awards in the world. CEAT was also recognized by the World Economic Forum as a Lighthouse Factory for adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies. During Anant's tenure, the market capitalization of CEAT grew over 20X, from $44 million to over $1 billion.

Anant and his team defined and implemented company values including customer obsession, agility, empowerment, and caring for people. The commitment to values made the organization earn a reputation as one of the greatest places to work in India. Additionally, Anant has been instrumental in CEAT's work toward halving its carbon footprint by 2030 and blazing a trail to address gender imbalance in the workforce—women now comprise a large share in the factories that were traditionally dominated by men,'' reads a note describing Anant Goenka's achievements.



