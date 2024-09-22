'Spare Us The Sandwich': Radhika Gupta Urges Airlines To Serve Indian Breakfast Favourites

Many echoed her sentiments, advocating for better airline food options.

Radhika Gupta, Managing Director and CEO of Edelweiss Mutual Fund, recently sparked a conversation on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) about the uninspiring breakfast options on flights. She expressed frustration over the ubiquitous vegetable sandwich, highlighting India's rich diversity of healthier and tastier breakfast choices. Ms Gupta called on Indian airlines to ditch boxed sandwiches in favour of more appealing options like parathas, idlis and dhoklas.

''I am calling for an end to airlines and makers of boxed food who serve two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw (veg sandwich) in the name of breakfast. This is India not the West. We have amazing breakfast food from across the country - parantha, idlis, dhoklas, and countless others - that are healthy, tasty, affordable and have shelf life. Our moms make amazing takeaway parantha rolls with leftover sabzis that taste fab. Please be creative. Spare us the sandwich. We can do better,'' she wrote in a post on X.

I am calling for an end to airlines and makers of boxed food who serve two pieces of bread stuffed with cheese and coleslaw (veg sandwich) in the name of breakfast.



This is India not the West. We have amazing breakfast food from across the country - parantha, idlis, dhoklas,… — Radhika Gupta (@iRadhikaGupta) September 21, 2024

Her post resonated with social media users, garnering more than 5 lakh likes and hundreds of comments. Many echoed her sentiments, advocating for better airline food options.

One user wrote, ''Innumerable dry food options across the country from each state , we could taste & relish them. No one serves healthy foods , millets or ethnic foods ! Say No to sandwiches , puffs , pastry's pls.''

Another commented, ''Thank you for saying this. With the variety of breakfast options we have, airlines should indeed do better.'' A third said, ''India has such a rich variety of delicious, healthy, and regionally diverse breakfast options that are far superior to bland sandwiches. It's time airlines and food makers embrace our culinary heritage and serve options like parathas, idlis.''

A fourth added, ''Most plane food tastes like warm plastic. There is a big market to be captured by someone who can creatively address this issue.''