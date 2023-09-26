Sophie Turner And Joe Jonas Agree To Temporarily Keep Children In New York

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are in the midst of a divorce after four years of marriage.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have agreed to keep their children in New York for now, according to court documents filed on Monday. Citing the interim order, People reported that the two stars have temporarily agreed to keep their daughters - Willa, 3, and another unnamed daughter, 14 months - in the Southern and Eastern districts of New York, which includes New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley. The filing also revealed that both Turner and Jonas have consented to this arrangement.

"The parties have agreed to the entry of the attached proposed Interim Consent Order, without prejudice to either party's claims and defenses, prohibiting the removal of the parties' children from the jurisdictions of the United States District Courts for the Southern & Eastern Districts of New York pending further order of this Court," the documents read, as per People.

The court also stated that if this order is violated then authorities have the right to "take or cause to be taken measures under Federal or State law, as appropriate, to protect the well-being of the child involved or to prevent the child's further removal or concealment before the final disposition of the petition".

Notably, the two stars are in the midst of a divorce after four years of marriage. Last week, Sophie Turner, 27, sued Joe Jonas, 34, for wrongful retention of their daughters, claiming that her estranged husband was withholding their passports and not allowing them to return to England.

According to Forbes, the complaint against Jonas called for the "immediate return" of children who had been "wrongfully retained" in New York City from "their habitual residence" in the United Kingdom. The court documents stated that the former couple had made England their permanent residence in April 2023 due to a desire to have their children attend school in England.

However, shortly after Turner filed her complaint, Jonas released a statement disputing her claims and saying that he believed the two had reached an agreement to work on a co-parenting plan.

Jonas and Turner tied the knot in 2019 after nearly three years of dating. At the time of their split, each posted a joint statement to their social media accounts that announced the end of their 4-year marriage.