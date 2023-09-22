Sophie Turner Sues Ex Joe Jonas Seeking Return Of Daughters To England

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced earlier this month that they were divorcing.

Actor Sophie Turner has sued her ex-husband Joe Jonas for the return of their two children to England. According to the BBC, Ms Turner's lawyer cited "wrongful detention" of their children in New York. Mr Jonas, 34, is seeking joint custody of their two daughters - Willa, born in 2020 and a second one in 2022 whose name has not been released - the outlet further said. Ms Turner and Mr Jonas announced earlier this month that they were divorcing after four years of marriage.

Ms Turner, 27, has said in her petition that the couple had made England their permanent home in April. It also said the Mr Jona, an American citizen, had incorrectly claimed in their divorce application that the children had lived in Florida for six months before he filed the document.

The BBC cited from Ms Turner's application to report that the two celebrities met last week to discuss their separation, during which Ms Turner talked about their "agreed plan" for the children the "return home to children".

The petition said that Mr Jonas had the children's passports but refused to hand them over and send them with Ms Turner back to England, according to NBC News.

The British actor claimed Mr Jonas refused to let the children go with their mother, which is a "breach of the mother's rights of custody under English law, England being the children's habitual residence", the outlet further said.

Ms Turner's lawyer used child abduction clauses of the Hague Convention - an international treaty adopted by more than 100 countries, including the US - which aims to compel the return of children taken by a parent from their countries of "habitual residence".

Mr Jonas, meanwhile, has disputed her claims, with his representative saying in a statement that a court in Florida has issued an order blocking either parent from relocating their children.