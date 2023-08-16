Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Sell Their Miami Mansion For $15 Million

The couple bought the house for $11 million in 2021.

Pop star Joe Jonas and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, have sold their waterfront Miami mansion for $15 million, according to a report by Wall Street Journal. The couple bought the house for $11 million in 2021.

Located in the Bay Point gated community, the waterfront mansion came on the market for $16.995 million in November 2022. The six-bedroom estate served as the couple's primary home, the media outlet reported.

The buyer is Fazeel Khan, a real-estate investor who splits his time between Miami and New York, according to David Pullman of One Sotheby's International Realty.

The mansion has nearly 100 feet of frontage on a canal that runs into Biscayne Bay. The house dates to around 1980, with 10,500 square feet of interior space. Redesigned for the celebrity couple by interior designer Sarah Ivory, the house has a tropical feel with coral-rock walls, wood-beam ceilings, winding glass staircases and indoor water features, the Journal report said.

The living room comes with a two-sided travertine fireplace, while the billiards room contains a two-story library space. The house has two outdoor swimming pools, one for adults and one for children. The house also has a sauna, gym and wine room.

The mansion was listed by Carl Gambino of Compass. David Pullman of One Sotheby's International Realty represented the buyer.