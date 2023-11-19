Joe Jonas Seen With Tattoo About Being 'Broken' Amid Sophie Turner Divorce

Joe Jonas also unveiled a new chest tattoo with the birthdates of his daughters.

Amid ongoing divorce with Sophie Turner, singer Joe Jonas was spotted with a new tattoo about being "broken" at a Jonas Brothers concert in Edmonton, Alberta, United States on Tuesday. In a white ribbed tank top, the "Sucker" singer showed off his several new tattoos including a recently inked William Stafford phrase on his forearm, as per a report on Page Six. "I have woven a parachute out of everything broken," the black lettering read. The quote was in all uppercase and written on the inside of the 34-year-old's arm.

Joe Jonas new tattoo say “I have woven a parachute out of everything broken” 🥺🥹 pic.twitter.com/rvHacMRAiH — swiftie (@Swiftieta13) November 17, 2023

He also unveiled a new chest tattoo with the birthdates of his daughters. The "Waffle House" singer had his one-year-old daughter Delphine's birthday inscribed above a black "x" and his 3-year-old daughter Willa's birthday written below it. Further, he also had a stick figure drawing of a person on his arm, which appeared to have been made by his eldest daughter.

Joe Jonas got a new tattoo on his chest of his daughter's birth dates 😭❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cgpfhw3t2h — Jonas Brothers Updates ☀️ (@JonasBrosBros) November 15, 2023

His last tattoo appeared to be a drawing of a bird on his wrist, possibly a reference to the children-focused song "Little Bird" by the Jonas Brothers.

Meanwhile, Mr Jonas and 'The Game Of Thrones' actress reached a temporary arrangement over child custody. Both sides have come to "many agreements" and are seeking to "pursue an amicable resolution of all issues." The former couple agreed on a temporary custody arrangement for their two daughters who are aged one and three. Following a court order, Ms Turner and Mr Jonas would alternately have custody of their daughters, who are aged one and three, for intervals ranging from one and a half to three weeks through January 7, USA Today reported.

The agreement also states that both parents have to submit a "status report letter" before December 23, "outlining the status of mediation between the two at that point".

