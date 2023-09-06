Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner Announce Divorce: 'Mutually Decided To Amicably End Our Marriage'

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. (Courtesy: Twitter)

Amid rumours and diverse reports, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner announced their divorce through identical social media posts on Wednesday. They issued a joint statement which read, "Statement from the two of us: "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Earlier, Page Six reported that Joe Jonas filed divorce from Sophie Turner. A source close to them, told Page Six, "Divorce was a last resort for Joe. He never wanted to break up his family, but he had to take what he felt was the best course of action for his girls." The source added, "An unhappy home isn't a home, and the truth is that he and Sophie were going through it this year. There's a lot of noise out there, but it wasn't a straw-that-broke-the-camel's-back situation like it's being reported." Page Six also quoted the source as saying, "It just kept building, and Joe finally reached a point where he felt that he had exhausted all options to salvage the marriage."

Rumours of their divorce started doing the rounds after a TMZ report claimed that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have had "serious problems" in their marriage for the last six months. The report also claimed that the couple were spotted without their wedding rings over the past few weeks. After the rumours started doing the rounds, Joe Jonas posted a picture on his Instagram handle earlier this week, with his wedding ring on.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got engaged in October 2017 and they had an impromptu chapel wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator. Sophie and Joe welcomed daughter Willa in July 2020. They welcomed their second child, a baby girl, in July last year.

Sophie Turner is popular for her role as Sansa Stark in the TV series Game Of Thrones. Some of her last projects are Do Revenge and The Staircase. Joe Jonas, along with brothers Kevin and Nick, is a part of the famous musical band Jonas Brothers.