Soaring Skin Cancer Cases Reach An All-Time High In UK

Melanoma is the UK's fifth most common cancer.

The number of cases of Melanoma skin cancer, which develops from skin cells called melanocytes, has reached an all-time high in the UK.

These situations are also significantly more common among those who are 55 and older.

According to the latest analysis by Cancer Research UK, there are 17,500 cases being diagnosed per year, and projections reveal that these high numbers could continue to increase by around 50% over the next 20 years.

The analysis further stated that almost 9 out of 10 skin cancer cases in the UK are caused by overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and sunbeds. It damages the DNA in our skin cells, which can build up over time and lead to skin cancer.

Sunbathing has been popular since the 1970s, before people became more aware of skin cancer, and now we're seeing the consequences of the tanning trend. For people aged 55 and older, the probability of getting skin cancer has almost tripled since the 1990s.

But the sun may not be the only factor leading to these high numbers. Older age is one of the main risk factors for cancer, and as the UK's population grows, we're also living longer.

But there is some good news too. More people are noticing skin changes and getting them checked by their GP. And despite the record increase, death rates from skin cancer have started to decline. Now more people than ever are surviving skin cancer thanks to incredible research and improvements in early diagnosis and treatment.

Michelle Mitchell, Chief Executive of Cancer Research UK, mentioned that the new analysis paints a mixed picture for cancer patients and the staff who care for them. While it's promising that more people are seeking treatment for skin cancer earlier and survival is improving, it's alarming that cases of the disease could soar over the coming years.