Singer Pink Left Shocked After Fan Throws Mother's Ashes On Stage

Singer Pink was left stunned after a fan threw her mother's ashes on stage at a recent London show. The 42-year-old singer was performing at the British Summer Time festival in London's Hyde Park when the singer picked up a white powder that was lying on the stage.

The singer asked the person who had thrown the pouch on her, "Is this your mom?"

She further said, "I don't know how I feel about this."

Someone gave their Mothers ashes to Pink. I need yall to have boundaries like girl what?! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/OkL4762fEs — Andrew (@AsAndrewSpeaks) June 26, 2023

The singer was left momentarily speechless and she placed the package down behind the speakers and continued her performance.

Social media users were not happy with the concertgoer's act. A user wrote, "Someone gave their mother's ashes to Pink. I need ya'll to have boundaries like girl what?"

Another user commented, "She handled it well 'cause I'd definitely be mad that someone handed me their mom's ashes."

The third user wrote, "I feel like security at a concert will be like going thru TSA if people don't stop being WEIRD."

There were a set of social media users who had extreme suggestions about what the singer should've done.

A user wrote, "I would have started snorting their mother on stage."

Another user commented that they would have "sprinkled it on the crowd."