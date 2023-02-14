Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani Pose With Captain Vikram Batra's Family. See Pic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of 'Shershaah'.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in Jailsalmer. On Sunday night, the couple wrapped up the final leg of their wedding festivities with a big fat reception in Mumbai. The extensive guest list included a number of Bollywood A-listers, like Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan. Amongst the celebrities, Captain Vikram Batra's family too joined the celebration.

A picture is going viral on social media in which the 'Shershaah' co-stars are seen posing with Vikram Batra's twin brother, Vishal Batra, and his family. The image was shared on Instagram by Sidharth Malhotra's fan club, with the caption, "New Pic: Newlyweds Mr & Mrs Malhotra with Vishal Batra sir and his family at #SidKiaraReception in Mumbai".

Since being surfaced online, the image has accumulated thousands of likes and comments. "It feels so good to see Sid and Kiara giving so much love to the Captain Vikram Batra's family," wrote one user. "The best picture," said another.

A third user commented, "Ain't no one like sid and kiara," while a fourth added, "Am so glad that they invited Batra family. Capt. Vikram Batra is a hero & inspiration and loved the movie #Shershah. Good that Sidharth and Kiara did not forget Batra family after the movie. Its not very common."

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's love story began on the sets of the 2021 film 'Shershaah'. They got married last week in the presence of family and a few close friends. They even shared a video from the wedding, which showed Kiara Advani's fairytale entry to the venue.

After getting married, the couple changed their display pictures on all their social media accounts as well and replaced them with wedding pictures. They are yet to share images from their haldi and mehndi functions.