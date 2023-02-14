Elvis Presley's Dilapidated Jet, Parked In Desert For 40 Years, Sold For Rs 2 Crore At Auction

Elvis Presley paid $840,000 for the plane on December 22, 1976.

Elvis Presley's dilapidated 1962 Lockheed 1329 Jetstar, which had been abandoned in the New Mexico desert for almost 40 years, was sold at auction last month for $260,000 (Rs 2.1 crore) as per a report in People Magazine. An anonymous telephone bidder put the winning bid after the bidding began at $100,000 (Rs 86 lakh) and increased gradually.

According to Mecum Auctions, Presley paid $840,000 for the plane on December 22, 1976 and used it along with two other jets in his personal fleet, to transport his TCB band, backup groups, Col Tom Parker and Memphis Mafia on tour to concerts and appearances across the country.

"When Elvis took ownership of this particular JetStar, registered with the FAA as N-20TF, the entertainer was no stranger to luxurious aviation acquisition. He had already amassed a modest fleet, which included a custom Convair 880 named the "Lisa Marie" that went by the call sign of Hound Dog 1, along with a second JetStar identified by its call sign of Hound Dog 2," they added.

The plane's exterior displays significant damage, but its interior offers a nostalgic look back at luxurious private air travel in the mid-20th century.

The original red velvet couch and swivelling, reclining passenger seats can accommodate up to nine passengers. The jet's 60s aesthetic is completed by wood panelling, gold-finished window treatments, and an entertainment centre that includes an RCA VCR player and a tape player, as per the auction house.

Highlights of the interior include a bathroom with vanity, a galley with a meal-prep area, a beverage dispenser and a Kenmore microwave, according to Mecum Auctions. They added, "This JetStar is a truly rare bird with immense appeal and one that will do nothing but shake up the crowds at Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee auction. Elvis and his effect on the music industry are known the world-over, and this opportunity for a new owner to acquire an extravagant piece of his aviation past is a momentous occasion with untold room for flights of rock 'n' roll fancy."

According to a report in the People Magazine, Priscilla Presley, the wife of "King of Rock and Roll" addressed the large crowd on January 8 at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida and described the singer's love of collecting cars and planes as a hobby she called "his joy."