American Singer Elvis Presley To Be Brought To Life Using AI For London Show

The show will feature a life-sized digital Presley and make use of AI

The upcoming immersive concert experience, Elvis Evolution, will utilize AI technology to virtually resurrect the legendary singer Elvis Presley. The show will showcase holographic projections of the iconic star, crafted from an extensive collection of his personal photos and home video footage, BBC reported.

Scheduled to debut in London in November, the production will later travel to Las Vegas, Berlin, and Tokyo. Following the success of Abba Voyage, a virtual concert featuring avatars of the Swedish pop band, Layered Reality, a British immersive entertainment specialist, has secured global rights for Elvis Evolution. The company, known for producing immersive experiences like The Gunpowder Plot and The War of The Worlds, is set to bring this groundbreaking show to audiences worldwide.

"It's going to be a joyous celebration of Elvis's life; the man, the music, and his cultural legacy," Layered Reality founder and chief executive Andrew McGuinness told Reuters.

Visitors will be taken on a journey from Tupelo, Mississippi, where Presley was born in 1935, to Memphis, Tennessee, home of Graceland, and Las Vegas.

"The crescendo of the experience is an AI performance by Elvis," he said.

Layered Reality said that the show will feature a life-sized digital Presley and make use of AI, holographic projection, augmented reality, live theatre, and multi-sensory effects.

McGuinness added that the experience would offer the public a "deeper insight into Elvis's life, transporting fans back through the decades to experience his meteoric rise to fame, larger-than-life persona, and the cultural movement he catalysed in the 1950s and 1960s".

The show will also host an Elvis-themed bar and restaurant with live music.

Global interest in the singer, widely acclaimed as the best-selling solo music artist of all time with more than 500 million records sold, is undimmed 46 years after he died aged 42.