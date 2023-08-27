Elvis Presley's Rare Gun To Go For Auction, Could Fetch Up To Rs 74 Lakh

The singer died in 1977.

The 'King of Rock and Roll' Elvis Presley was a lover of firearms. He loved buying them, shooting them, gifting them and showing them off. Although he primarily used them for self-defence, several of his weaponry also suited his extravagant lifestyle. Now, a US-based auction house, Rock Island Auction Company, is auctioning "numerous military firearms and spy guns with rich histories" and one of the famous guns is connected to the legendary singer, as per a report in Fox News.

Mr Presley's engraved Smith & Wesson Model 53 revolver, which is up for auction, is expected to fetch $60,000 (approximately Rs 49 lakh) to $90,000 (approximately Rs 74 lakh) on the auction block. According to the auction house, the revolver, which is adorned with gold and silver inlays, represents the "Las Vegas razzle-dazzle" more than any of the other weapons owned by him. Russel Smith, a master engraver, etched relief floral scrollwork, silver inlaid five-pointed stars, and the years "1776-1976" in gold at the barrel on Mr Presley's American bicentennial rifle.

"On the side plate is an eagle in flight grasping an enamel 13-star Betsy Ross American flag, while the left side of the frame has a minuteman flanked by stars, and the Liberty Bell is on the back strap. The gun's delivery date, according to documentation, was November 16, 1976," Rock Island Auction Company mentions in the description of the gun. The singer died just nine months later, on August 16, 1977.

In 1956, Mr Presley was given a .410 Winchester shotgun. He obtained marksman and sharpshooter badges for the M2 Carbine as well as M1911 and M1 rifles during his time in the Army. The King of Rock and Roll served as a deputy sheriff for Shelby County in 1964 and owned a Colt Government Model for safety at Graceland.

Even when performing on stage, he frequently carried at least one revolver, especially in the wake of the numerous death threats he received when he started performing in Las Vegas in 1970.