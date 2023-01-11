UK Man Spends Rs 10 Lakh On His Dream Of Looking Like Elvis Presley

He used the money to invest in his business as an impersonator.

A British man who has always wanted to be an Elvis Presley impersonator has spent Rs 10,00000 to fulfil his dream. According to Metro News, David Black, 52, is a former bus inspector who, after being offered voluntary redundancy, swapped his life behind the wheel for singing lessons and skin-tight costumes.

The news outlet reported that the man from Colchester, Essex, was let go by the travel company Arriva amid the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021. But David decided to use his redundancy check to fulfil his dream of becoming an Elvis impersonator.

David said, "I've wanted to be a performer since the age of 10. I wanted to see the Dave Black show in theaters. I never lost that passion for the stage.

"During Covid-19 I suffered with my mental health. Now I'm living my dream to the fullest. I will carry on doing this for however long I'm on this planet."

Mr. David's wife is also a fan of the King of Rock 'n' Roll.

"I really had to believe in myself. I couldn't sing, so I needed singing lessons," he said.

"When you lay out a lot of money like that, you've got to make sure you're going to get it back,' David said.

According to the Daily Star, David was first inspired to become an Elvis Presley impersonator after visiting Las Vegas in the US, and started moonlighting as a tribute act on his days off in 2018.