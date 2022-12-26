'She's Never Let Me Forget That': Prince William On Worst Christmas Gift He's Given To Kate Middleton

King Charles hosted his first traditional family Christmas as monarch on Sunday.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have spent many Christmasses together and exchanged several gifts over the years. However, one year, Prince William bought an unusual gift that his wife, Kate Middleton, "has never let (him) forget about". Prince William revealed that bizarre present during an appearance on former England striker Peter Crouch's podcast on BBC Radio Five Live.

In a discussion about presents, Mr Crouch confessed to buying his wife Abbey Clancy a raincoat three years running for her birthday. Prince Willam, on the other hand, admitted, "I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once - she's never let me forget that. That was early on in the courtship that was - I think that sealed the deal."

Mr Peter laughed in response and Prince William added, "It didn't go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars, it seemed like a good idea at the time."

According to the Express, the British royal family prefers not to lavish each other with expensive, ostentatious gifts at Christmas time. In fact, they prefer giving light-hearted joke presents, or "gag gifts".

Over the years, the royals have gifted one another an array of items. The outlet reported that Kate Middleton chose a "grow-your-own-girlfriend" kit for Prince Harry when he was single. The very first time Meghan Markle attended the festive celebrations, she reportedly chose a singing hamster to give to the late Queen. One year, Princess Anne also reportedly gifted his brother, King Charles, a white leather toilet seat.

Meanwhile, this is the first Christmas without the Queen. King Charles hosted his first traditional family Christmas as monarch on Sunday at the Sandringham royal estate in Norfolk for the first time. The King and Queen Consort Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.