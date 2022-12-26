Cher Posts Photo Of Diamond Ring, Internet Asks If She Is Engaged

Cher posted the photo of a huge diamond ring.

Is Cher engaged? The singer fueled speculation after posting the photo of diamond ring on social media on Christmas Day. The 76-year-old had confirmed her romance with rapper Alexander "AE" Edwards in November, tweeting a picture of him accompanied by a red heart emoji. When asked if he was her "new man," she had responded with a smiling face with hearts emoji. The singer had received criticism for the 40-year age gap between the two, but Cher has made it clear in tweets that she was not bothered by the age difference.

Her latest tweet shows a glitzy ring inside a box along with a caption, "There r no words, alexander, A.E." In a follow-up tweet, Cher noted that those are his hands holding the box.

"I posted this cause his nails are so cool," Cher wrote in the tweet posted nearly an hour later. It showed AE's fingernail painted black with green flames.

Her followers and other internet users were stunned to see the photo, and they wanted to understand the meaning behind it.

"Wait wait wait hold uppp!! Is that a diamond ring or a ring with diamonds???? What does it meeeaaaan?????????" tweeted one user. "OMG did he propose to you!!!?? Mama lovely," said another fan.

"Congrats Cher! You deserve all the happiness. Let me know when and where," a third user wrote.

According to People Magazine, Edwards was in relationship with Amber Rose for three years and it ended in August 2021. Rise had accused the rapper of cheating on her with at least 12 different people.

He works as a music executive at Universal Music Group, one of three major record labels in the industry. Edwards and Amber Rose welcomed a child together in 2019, People said.

Cher, meanwhile, has dated a lot of people but hasn't been married since Gregg Allman in the 70s.