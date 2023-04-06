'She's Finally Here': Family Welcomes First Daughter Born In Over 130 Years

The family was over the moon with the baby's arrival.

A couple in the US welcomed a baby girl named Audrey over two weeks ago. In addition to beginning a new chapter for them, her arrival makes her the first daughter to be born on her father's side of the family since 1885, as per a report in Good Morning America.

The new father, Andrew Clark, told the outlet, "It was a huge surprise for all of us."

The new mother, Carolyn Clark, said that she did not believe when her husband told her that they haven't had a girl child in so long when she began dating him ten years ago. She told the outlet, "I'm like, 'Oh, it's a 50-50 chance every time. What do you mean?' He goes, 'No, legitimately, we have not had a girl in our direct line in over 100 years.'"

Speaking about the family, Ms Clark said, "I asked his parents to confirm that information, and they're like, 'Oh yeah, no, we haven't had a girl in our direct line. He's had uncles and cousins that have had girls, but in his lineage, there has not been a girl."

The couple suffered a miscarriage in 2021 and hence, the arrival of this little one brought even more joy to their lives. "When we found out we were pregnant, we honestly didn't care if we were having a boy or girl at that point. We just were thankful to be pregnant and just praying for a healthy pregnancy and a healthy baby. It was just icing on the cake that it was a girl," Ms Clark further added.

In September last year, the couple had invited their family over for a celebration where they bit into personalised cookies to find out the baby's gender. Surprisingly, the stuffing was pink.

Mr Clark recalled and told the Good Morning America, "We kept it a secret to ourselves as well. So I just assumed it was going to be blue in the centre of the cookies and it'd be another boy in the lineage. I was shocked. I think I just stared at the centre of that cookie like, it's really pink. So it was a good surprise for us."

The new mother said that the family was over the moon with the baby's arrival. "We're so happy that she's finally here and once again, that she's healthy and that everything went well with the delivery," she concluded.