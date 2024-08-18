'She Wants Robots': Employee Calls Out Boss' Toxic Traits In Resignation Email

A toxic work environment can often be triggered by a boss who adopts a micromanaging approach

Needless to say, every job comes with some level of stress. However, a toxic work environment, coupled with an unsupportive and insensitive boss, can exponentially increase stress levels. This kind of unfair work setting can foster a culture of negativity, depression, and conflict, making it challenging for employees to thrive.

A toxic work environment can often be triggered by a manager or team leader who adopts a micromanaging approach and treats employees poorly. Recently, a Reddit user, who used to work as a housekeeper, called out her boss and listed the reasons that made her quit. She shared a screenshot of her scathing resignation email, where she detailed the injustices she and her colleagues faced.

In her email, "lurking_Strawb3rry" declared her intention to leave her job effective immediately, waiving her notice period. She cited reasons such as micromanagement, higher management's refusal to consider new ideas and lack of provision for essential safety equipment, compromising her well-being at work.

Sharing the email, she wrote, ''I have never sent an employer such an email, but I am very hurt. This job was one of the best I have had, yet my manager managed to suck the spirit out of me and I grew to hate it with a passion. I was a housekeeper mainly and often wasn't provided the supplies to do my job. We have had multiple bedbug outbreaks, and my manager failed to follow the protocol and would send me into an infested room to clean anyway and would just say "Make sure you disinfect really well, and when you get home just drop your clothes at the door and put them into the wash".

She was a micromanager to the extreme, but I did not want to go into every little detail as it was unnecessary. Multiple employees, myself included had spoken to her in person about the cleaning supplies and the bedbug issue and nothing changed. Our best employee quit over a month ago due to her poor management as well. She wants robots, but we are people. I started another job where I wouldn't have to worry about this anymore.''

See the full post here:

The post has likely resonated with many who have faced similar workplace challenges.

One user wrote, ''The refusal to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) is an OSHA violation.''

Another commented, ''Cc every email address in the company you can lay your hands on. Otherwise, your boss won't even read it to the end.''

A third said, ''I applaud you for your courage and I'm sure this is very cathartic. However, individual actions like this don't solve collective problems from the workplace. Your bosses prefer you do this and rage quit. Rather than taking that rage and channeling it into a collective response, such as organizing a union.''