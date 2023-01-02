Shark Tank India Returns With Second Season: 5 Points On The Reality Show

Here is everything you need to know about Season 2

While the first season had seven 'sharks', the second season will return with only six 'sharks'. BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and Mamaearth co-founder Ghazal Alagh won't be returning for the second season.

This time, the business reality show will feature six sharks, which include Amit Jain (CEO and co-founder - CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com), Anupam Mittal (founder and CEO of Shaadi.com - People Group), Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (co-founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (founder & CEO of Lenskart.com).

Actor and presenter, Rannvijay Singh Singha, who hosted Shark Tank India Season 1, has been replaced in the second season by stand-up comedian Rahul Dua.

While the last season had 35 episodes with a run time of nearly 60 minutes, season 2 will have 50 episodes.