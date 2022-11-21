As 'Shark Tank' Drops Ashneer Grover, Judge Namita Thapar Clarifies What The Show is About

Ms Thapar did not name Ashneer Grover, but it was quite evident to the social media users.

'Shark Tank India' is all set to make a comeback with a second season. Shark and Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Namita Thapar talked about dropping one of the most popular sharks (judge) of season 1, BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover.

Mr Grover has been replaced by a new shark on the panel, Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho Group. Ms Thapar shared a promo of the upcoming season of S'hark Tank India'. She tweeted, "One person doesn't make or break a show... not me, not anybody... this show is about celebrating our entrepreneurs, job creators... it's about teaching masses business concepts through beautiful stories of these nation builders. focus on that and the hard work put in by the team."

Commenting on her Tweet, a user wrote that 'Shark Tank India' is not an entertainment show, it's all about stories of talent and growth. Namita Thapad responded to the tweet, "So agree! Well said."

Ms Thapar also responded to a tweet which said that the show was not a real investors' pitch but just another reality show to gain TRPs. She wrote, "Are you serious? Because it's my 'real' money I'm putting in. What do you mean by it's not a real pitch?! It's easy to talk and whine and judge... tough to give time, energy, mentorship and money."

In a separate tweet, the shark wrote, "Let's see if authenticity and cause win over judgment and toxicity! What does New India really want out of life?"

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover recently announced his memoir 'Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-ups'. Taking to LinkedIn, Mr Grover said that his book will help readers in getting clarity in their life.

"Is kitaab ko padhne ke baad ya to aap ek dum naukri chhod doge aur apni start up pe lag jao ge ya fir zindagi bhar naukri hi karoge. At least beech mein nahi phase rahoge (After reading this book, either you will leave your job and begin your own start-up, or you will spend your entire life as an employee. At least you would not be stuck in the middle.)," Mr Grover wrote.

Mr Grover's book is being published by Penguin India and is set for December 26 release.