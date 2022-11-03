Amit Jain: 5 Points On Man Who Has Replaced Ashneer Grover In Shark Tank

The new Shark, Amit Jain is from Jaipur and is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. Mr Jain did his schooling at Jaipur's Saint Xavier's School, according to his LinkedIn profile.

After his graduation, Mr Jain worked as a Software Engineer at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). After his stint at TCS, he moved to a Texas-based software company called Trilogy as a Senior Associate in Austin.

In 2006, Mr Jain planned to create an IT outsourcing company in his hometown, Jaipur. Mr Jain and his brother Anurag Jain turned their garage into a makeshift office and launched GirnarSoft. A report by Startup Talky says that the duo hired a team of 20 people and the initial years of the company were profitable. But after a while, the company ran into losses and reportedly lost around 1 crore in stock.

In 2008, after Mr Jain and his brother attended Delhi's Auto-Expo, the duo got the idea of launching CarDekho. In a LinkedIn post, Mr Jain wrote, "Our goal was to leverage technology and provide the best-in-class car buying or selling experience to the users. We set up a portal where people could come to find the right information and review cars before making the decision of buying."