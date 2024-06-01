Selena Gomez Says She Planned To Adopt Baby Before She Met Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez is currently in relationship with Benny Blanco.

American singer Selena Gomez recently revealed she had thought about adopting a child before she got into a relationship with now-boyfriend Benny Blanco. In an interview with Times Magazine, the Rare Beauty founder explained how she came to terms with being single and was even ready to become a single mother so she could start a family on her own.

"I was alone for five years, and I got really used to it," the 31-year-old explained. "A lot of people are afraid of being alone and I probably tortured myself in my head for like two years being alone. Then I kind of accepted it," the singer, actor and beauty mogul told the outlet.

She then revealed how she "came up with (her) plan" to adopt at the age of 35 if she hadn't met her match by then. "Then I came up with my plan, which was I was going to adopt at 35 if I had not met anyone," she said.

However, fate had something else in mind as the Emmy-nominated artist ended up in a relationship with producer and songwriter, Benny Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin. "It just happens when you least expect it," she reflected on her current relationship.

Further, while talking about her current relationship, Ms Gomez said she initially thought of Blanco, one of her longtime music collaborators, as just friends, until she figured out she'd already fallen for him. "I just cherish every moment with him," the singer said. "I don't know what the future holds, but I do know that he's not going anywhere any time soon," she added.

Ms Gomez also noted that despite her happiness in her current relationship, she also tried to be careful with what she chooses to publicly share and what she doesn't. "I know what people can do to people I love," she said. "My own fans, who I adore and feel like have shaped who I am, will say the most hurtful things to me about how I live my life. But he has the strength in him that none of that noise fazes him. It's really impressive," the 31-year-old continued.

Meanwhile, in the same interview, Ms Gomez also hinted that her music tour is not likely to happen in the near future. She said the process is "emotionally draining" for her. "Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," she said, about the prospect being "50-50".