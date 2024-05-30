'Emotionally Draining': Selena Gomez Unsure Of Going On Music Tour Again

Ms Gomez acknowledged that she experiences loneliness sometimes.

American singer Selena Gomez has hinted that her music tour is not likely to happen in the near future. In an interview with Time Magazine, the Rare Beauty founder said the process is "emotionally draining" for her. "Nothing makes me happier than 90 minutes of being with my fans and just celebrating together," she said, about the prospect being "50-50".

The 31-year-old star continued, "It is very emotionally draining for me. And then you realize you're just surrounded by a bunch of people that you're paying." Notably, she last toured in 2016 for promotion of her album 'Revival', however, she withdrew due to lupus-related anxiety and depression.

The Emmy-nominated artist revealed in 2019 that she no longer used Instagram after taking multiple breaks from the platform over the years because comments on her photos had made her feel "depressed". Speaking about social media and its effect on mental health, she said, "It's a cliché, but girls are mean. It's a very weird competition, being in the cool girls area-and then I'm just kind of like, there. I don't know where I'm meant to belong. I love having levelheaded people around that couldn't give two fu*** about what I do."

Ms Gomez acknowledged that she experiences loneliness sometimes, but she strongly believes in expressing your emotions. "It's hard," she said. "You could be in a crowd of people and still feel alone. I still deal with that," she told Time Magazine.

In January, the singer hinted that she could retire from music and that her next album could be the last one. The 31-year-old stated that she wants to focus on her acting career instead, as per a report in the Independent. Before making her breakthrough as a pop singer and scoring several singles, such as "Hands to Myself," "Rare," and "Bad Liar," she first gained popularity as a Disney Channel star. In 2020, she debuted her culinary programme Selena + Chef. The following year, she garnered critical acclaim for her leading part in the comedy mystery Only Murders in the Building on Hulu, where she co-starred with Steve Martin and Martin Short.

The Rare Beauty founder revealed that she wishes to settle on a particular thing during an episode of the SmartLess podcast with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett. She said, "I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show (Wizards of Waverly Place) at the same time and I just found it really fun, so I just kept going."

Nevertheless, the singer said, as she grew older, she became more aware of her need to "find something to just settle on." "I do feel like I have one more album in me but I would probably choose acting," she said. As the podcast hosts lauded Ms Gomez's musical abilities and said she didn't have to pick, she answered, "You're right, but I'm going to want to chill because I'm tired."