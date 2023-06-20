Scientists Reconstruct Face Of Anglo-Saxon Girl From 1,300 Years Ago

Her skeleton was found buried in the UK in the 7th century

Archaeologists have reconstructed the face of an Anglo-Saxon girl who died more than 1,300 years ago. Her skeleton was found buried in the UK in the 7th century with a gold and garnet cross at Trumpington, Cambridgeshire, in 2012.

The striking image will go on display for the first time on June 21, 2023, as part of a Cambridge University exhibition.

Dr Sam Lucy, an Anglo-Saxon specialist said, "As an archaeologist, I'm used to faceless people" so it was "really lovely" to see how she may have looked.

Forensic artist Hew Morrison created the likeness using measurements of the woman's skull and tissue depth data for Caucasian females.

Without DNA analysis, Mr Morrison could not be sure of her precise eye and hair colour, but the image offers a strong indication of her appearance shortly before she died.

Hew Morrison said: "It was interesting to see her face developing. Her left eye was slightly lower, about half a centimetre, than her right eye. This would have been quite noticeable in life."

According to a BBC report, the girl was born near the Alps, probably in southern Germany, and moved to the flat, Cambridgeshire Fens at some point after she turned seven.

The report further said that her diet changed once she moved to England.

Dr Lucy added, "We now know the proportion of protein dropped, suggesting she was eating more meat and dairy products when in southern Germany than on arrival in Trumpington."

The University of Cambridge release says that the young woman had suffered from illness but her cause of death remains unknown. She was buried on a carved wooden bed wearing the cross, gold pins and fine clothing.

Dr Lucy said: "She's a wonderful example of bringing the past to life."



