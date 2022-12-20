Santa Claus Flies All The Way From Finland To Mumbai To Spread Christmas Cheer

Santa Claus will also be visiting Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

With Christmas only a few days away, Santa Claus has begun his world tour. He recently flew all the way from Finland to Mumbai in a bid to spread festive cheer. Taking to Twitter on Monday, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) shared several images of Santa and said that he made his way to India to spread the Nordic Christmas cheer.

"To spread the Christmas cheer, Santa Claus is on a world tour and recently he flew all the way from Finland and landed at #MumbaiAirport," CSMIA wrote on Twitter. In another post, the Mumbai airport also thanked Finn Air for bringing such a jolly-good guest to Mumbai. "We invite you all to visit Santa's official country this festive season, as Finnair operates three weekly flights to Helsinki," the caption added.

We would like to thank @Finnair for bringing such a jolly-good guest to our #GatewayToGoodness. We invite you all to visit Santa's official country this festive season, as Finnair operates three weekly flights to Helsinki. #Christmas#Finland#Mumbai#Passengers#Airportpic.twitter.com/DAxny0876Q — CSMIA (@CSMIA_Official) December 19, 2022

According to the aviation magazine 100 Knots, Santa Claus, upon arriving at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, exchanged high-fives with children and passengers. Now, he will be visiting events and spreading good cheer in hospitals and universities, including King Edwards Memorial Hospital and IIT- Bombay.

Santa Claus will also be visiting Phoenix Palladium and meeting children and their parents in the mall. All the engagements in Mumbai have been jointly organized by Finnair and Visit Finland, 100 Knots reported.

As per the outlet, before arriving in India, Santa also visited Tokyo and Singapore earlier this month. Finnair has been the official airline of Santa Claus since 1983, according to the airline.

Meanwhile, speaking of Santa Claus, previously, a 75-year-old man named Mick Worrall, dressed as Santa Claus was fined 60 pounds (Rs 6,132) for driving in a 'traffic-free' zone. Santa was left fuming after the traffic warden gave him a ticket for driving his sleigh in a pedestrian zone. He parked his three-wheeler bike, in Worcester city centre, a report by Express.uk. The Santa was busy handing out sweets and teddies to kids and collecting donations for children's charity when unexpectedly he was slapped with a fine.