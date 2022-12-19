Lionel Messi Poses With FIFA World Cup Trophy In His Latest Instagram Post

Messi's latest post has already garnered more than 17 million likes.

Lionel Messi led Argentina from the front in a tense final against defending champions France to help his country win the FIFA World Cup title for the third time. The football legend scored twice in the final at the Lusail Stadium. He also scored in the shoot-out as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties following a 3-3 draw after extra time.

Naturally, after winning the nail-biting match, Messi can't seem to keep his hands off the FIFA World Cup trophy. The football legend was seen kissing the trophy repeatedly as well as dancing with it in the dressing room post the match on Sunday. Now, the Argentina star shared a picture of him with the treasured trophy on the flight back to Argentina.

Take a look at the image below:

Messi shared the post just a few hours ago, and the image has already garnered more than 17 million likes. Internet users flooded the comment section with heart, fire and GOAT emojis. They congratulated the football legend on the win and called him a "king" as well.

"Congratulations LEGEND! mission accomplished," wrote one user. "THE BEST IN HISTORY ," said another. A third user commented, "The truest Champion," while a fourth added, "Congratulations Messi you deserve it, you are the best footballer in the world."

Meanwhile, coming back to the match, as Messi scored twice in the final in Doha, his tally of goals at the tournament reached seven. He was also awarded the Golden Ball, given to the 'Player of the Tournament' and thus became the first player to achieve it, having also won the award in 2014 when Argentina lost to Germany in the final.

France's Kylian Mbappe, on the other hand, won the Golden Boot for the tournament's top scorer with eight goals, one ahead of the Argentina skipper.