''Come Build...'': Anupam Mittal's Invitation To Ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

Sam Altman's ouster from OpenAI has sent shockwaves across the technology and business industry, with several tech leaders across the world expressing solidarity with him. Recently, Shark Tank India judge and Shaadi.com CEO Anupam Mittal also took to X and invited ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to build foundational artificial intelligence (AI) models for India. Mr Mittal's invitation came in response to Mr Altman's tweet, where he said that he loved his time at Open AI.

''Come build foundational AI models for India .. the world needs more AI platforms outside of big-tech and god knows it's our time now,'' Mr Mittal wrote while quote-tweeting Mr Altman's post.

See the post here:

needs more AI platforms outside of big-tech and god knows it's our time now 🇮🇳 https://t.co/8ER5YOCnly — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) November 18, 2023

Earlier this year, Mr. Altman sparked a debate after he asserted that India's attempts to develop an artificial intelligence tool like ChatGPT was "hopeless". His remarks came during an interaction with venture capitalist and former Google India head Rajan Anandan during his visit to India in June.

''The way this works is we're going to tell you, it's totally hopeless to compete with us on training foundation models you shouldn't try, and it's your job to like to try anyway. And I believe both of those things. I think it is pretty hopeless,'' Mr Altman replied. Tech Mahindra CEO CP Gurnani shared his reply and said that the challenge was accepted.

Notably, OpenAI, the company that created ChatGPT a year ago, said Friday it had dismissed CEO Sam Altman as it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed firm. The dismissal prompted co-founder Greg Brockman to announce his departure too.

A day later, the entrepreneur posted a cryptic message for the OpenAI team amid reports that the firm's investors are urging its board to reinstate him. Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, one of the largest investors in the artificial intelligence firm, has also reportedly been in touch with Mr Altman, backing him in his next steps to support.

However, Mr Altman will not be returning to OpenAI despite various rounds of discussions with the Board, The Independent has reported.