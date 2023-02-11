Salman Rushdie Replies To Person Who Said His Books Are S***

Salman Rushdie said he finds it "very difficult" to write after being stabbed last year.

Six months after being stabbed, British author Salman Rushdie released "Victory City," a "epic tale" of a 14th-century woman who defies a patriarchal world to rule a city. The novel is translated from a historical epic that was originally written in Sanskrit. The book was written before the US knife attack that almost killed the author, who was born in India.

On February 9, Mr Rushdie took to Twitter to announce its release in India. However, one user decided to comment on his books and writing style.

"Your books are sh*t," he wrote on the microblogging site. This caught the attention of the British author and he gave a witty reply. "Shut? Shot? I don't understand," Mr Rushdie stated.

Many users were left impressed by Mr Rushide's sense of humour. His tweet also received a lot of reactions from internet users. Since being shared, it has amassed over eight lah views and over nine thousand likes.

"I'm sure it's autocorrect and he meant to type excellent x" added a user.

"Shat. His car broke down on a desert road, and your books were all he's had to eat to keep him alive. You saved his life!" remarked one user.

A third person commented, "That must be bot-speak for "vital works of contemporary literature."

"I think this dude was looking in a mirror when tweeting this !" remarked a fourth user.

"He meant, s(mas)h (hi)t," said another person.

Also Read: "What I Look Like": Salman Rushdie Shares 1st Pic After Knife Attack

In a recent interview, Mr Rushdie said he finds it "very difficult" to write after being stabbed last year. He added that the attack had scarred him mentally. "There is such a thing as PTSD, you know. I've found it very, very difficult to write. I sit down to write, and nothing happens. I write, but it's a combination of blankness and junk, stuff that I write and that I delete the next day. I'm not out of that forest yet, really," he added.

The award-winning author mentioned that the "big injuries are healed" but he is not able to type very well because of a lack of feeling in some fingertips.