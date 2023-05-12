Robert De Niro Reveals Newborn Baby's Name, Shares Photo

Robert De Niro and his girlfriend are "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

Actor Robert De Niro on Thursday introduced his seventh child, a girl, to the world. The 79-year-old shared the first details of his new arrival with CBS Mornings. She was born weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces, Mr De Niro told the outlet. According to People Magazine, the Oscar-winner's daughter has been named Gia Virginia Chen De Niro and was born on April 6. The actor and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen were quoted as saying by the outlet that they are "over the moon" about the newest member of the family.

Mr De Niro revealed that he recently welcomed a seventh baby in a sitdown with ET Canada when he corrected the interviewer who asked De Niro about his six children by saying he had "Seven, actually".

"I mean, there's no way around it with kids. I don't like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, sometimes you just have no choice," he shared while explaining his take on fatherhood.

Later, while attending the red carpet at the premiere of his latest film, 'About My Father', he told reporters that the pregnancy was "planned".

When asked if he is surprised to become a father again at the age of 79, Mr De Niro said "no".

"How you could not plan that kind of thing?" the actor told Page Six.

Mr De Niro shares two children with his first wife, 'Taxi Driver' co-star Diahnne Abbott, and two more with socialite Grace Hightower, from whom he separated in 2018.

He also had twin sons with model Toukie Smith, whom he dated in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

The actor is currently promoting his new comedy film 'About My Father', which will be released in US on May 26.

Regularly voted among the greatest actors of his generation, Mr De Niro won two Academy Awards before he was 40.