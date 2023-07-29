Akshata Murty Named UK's Best Dressed For Fashion That 'Steals The Show'

Akshata Murty with her husband, Rishi Sunak, and her daughters.

Akshata Murty, the wife of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, has surpassed numerous notable figures to claim the top spot as one of the best-dressed people in Britain for 2023.

The 43-year-old businesswoman and fashion designer was included on the list created by Tatler magazine, along with people like Love Actually star Bill Nighy, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of Princess Beatrice.

"The coveted number one spot in Tatler's best-dressed list belongs to the chatelaine of Downing Street, Akshata Murty," said Chandler Tregaskes, style editor for Tatler.

"Her stream of it ensembles would have given Jackie Kennedy a run for her money. Though she lacks the pillbox hats and layered pearls of yore, Mrs Sunak is a shining example of modern-day diplomatically decadent dressing that steals the show."

The 122-year-old Tatler Magazine's list also includes Canadians Yana Peel, Dominic Sebag-Montefiore, and opera singer Danielle de Niese.

According to The Independent, Akshata Murty, who is the daughter of Billionaire and founder of Infosys NR Narayana Murthy, made headlines this year when she stepped out in 570 Pound (Rs 60,218) slippers from JW Anderson for the school run. She also became known for her "quiet luxury" style, also known as "stealth wealth", having been seen in Gucci trainers that cost 445 Pound (Rs 47,012) and a leather skirt worth more than 1,000 Pound (Rs 1,05,670).

But after she and Rishi Sunak both came under fire for wearing designer clothing (the prime minister was mocked for wearing a 3,500 Pound (Rs 3,69,848) suit and 490 Pound (Rs 51,778) Prada shoes to campaign in Teesside last July), Akshata has replaced her expensive wardrobe with more affordable brands, many of which are British.