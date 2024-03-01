Former Miss India Tripura, Rinky Chakma, 28, Dies Of Cancer

Rinky Chakma opened up about her challenging journey in an Instagram post.

Rinky Chakma, the former Miss India Tripura, has died after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 28.

Despite a surgery, she died after a two-year battle with the deadly disease. Femina Miss India has shared a statement on social media expressing their deep sorrow at Ms Chakma's passing, describing her as “a force to be reckoned with, embodying grace and purpose.”

“Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this difficult time. May her soul find eternal peace. Rinky, your legacy of purpose and beauty will forever be remembered. You will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing you,” the post added.

Last month, Ms Chakma opened up about her challenging journey in an Instagram post, two years after she was diagnosed with cancer. She said she had been struggling alone for quite a while and did not want to tell anyone about her health. She thought she'd battle and heal on her own. "But I guess it's time I tell everyone about my health,” Ms Chakma said, adding she had a malignant phyllodes tumour (breast cancer).

After Ms Chakma had her first surgery, it metastasized into her lungs and then her head (brain tumour). "My brain surgery is still pending as it's already widespread all my right side of my body till my lungs and it will only be possible if I heal with chemotherapy first with just 30% hope," she revealed.

Ms Chakma, in her post, said, she was undergoing chemotherapy and hoped to undergo brain surgery too. "I just wanted to let everyone know that me and my family is going through a rough time and the last 2 years have also not been easy with regular hospital stays and visits,” she said. “I thought letting everyone know what I am going through will also make me feel better.”

She also mentioned accepting donations after all of her family's savings were exhausted because of the treatment. She requested messages instead of calls due to her weakened state from treatments. She also asked for prayers and sent love and healing to everyone.

Rinky Chakma had earned the 'Beauty with a Purpose' award in the Miss India pageant in 2017, with Manushi Chillar winning the title.